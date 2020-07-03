Tune in for a special Pride Month best-of show today! Featuring interviews with:
- Xorje Olivares, Affirmative Reaction (SiriusXM Progress)
- Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH)
- Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI)
- Victor Salvo, The Legacy Project
- Jen Manion, Female Husbands: A Trans History
- Rosemary Ketchum (Wheeling, WV City Council)
- Mark Joseph Stern, Slate
Have a great Independence Day weekend, and we return live on Monday!
