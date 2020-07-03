Friday, July 03, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Tune in for a special Pride Month best-of show today! Featuring interviews with:

Plus a one-hour special on the life and legacy of activist Larry Kramer, an in-depth interview with Kramer's husband, David Webster.


 Have a great Independence Day weekend, and we return live on Monday!

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 12:55 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 