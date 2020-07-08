Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the Supreme Court wraps up the term, new decisions in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru and Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania will have a huge impact on employment discrimination and access to birth control. Vox’s Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser breaks down what the latest rulings and their implications for civil rights, healthcare and more.
As record numbers of Coronavirus cases in Florida put pressure on the state and its hospitals, Gov. DeSantis and Trump keep minimizing the issue and pushing to reopen even more aggressively. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL-22) has been advocating that the state and nation take on the crisis with testing, precautions and more solutions. He joins me to talk about the response to the Coronavirus and more from Capitol Hill.
Trump has made overt calls to white supremacy, pushed for more authoritarian control and refused to acknowledge or address Russian bounties on US soldiers. Yet, the press coverage of these stories fails to convey the urgency of these issues. Media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been scrutinizing the coverage and joins me on the show to discuss these and more top stories.
