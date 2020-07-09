Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, July 09, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Senior Director of Progressive Programming for SiriusXM, co-host of Signal Boost, and MSNBC political analyst Zerlina Maxwell writes about racial politics and how the Democratic Party can reinvent itself for this moment in her new book The End of White Politics: How to Heal Our Liberal Divide. Bringing her experience from both the Obama and Clinton campaigns, she writes about the power dynamics in American politics and society, and offers steps liberals can take towards better engagement and equality. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
As coronavirus cases keep rising, some say Trump is “in denial” of the realities, but Washington Post opinion writer, Greg Sargent, calls out Trump’s malevolence. He’s been covering the latest news with the Trump administration, the pandemic, Biden’s campaign and more. He joins me on the show today to talk about it.
