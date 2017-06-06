Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Joe Sudbay, a DC-based political consultant with over twenty-five years of experience at both the state and federal level, is sitting in for Michelangelo today and the rest of the week. Joe has served as a Deputy Editor at AMERICAblog and AMERICAblog Gay and in February 2009, he became the first blogger credentialed to attend a presidential news conference and was one of five bloggers to conduct the first-ever sit-down interview with President Obama.  In his non-blogging time, Joe works with nonprofit organizations, companies, and campaigns, primarily designing and implementing strategies for dealing with the social networking and online world.  He's got some great things planned for the day so be sure to tune in and give him a call.


Joe will be joined on the show by Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, NJ Gubernatorial Candidate Jim Johnson, and Tierney Sneed of Talking Points Memo.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 11:20 AM |





Monday, June 05, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Michelangelo is taking the week off, but don't worry Adele M. Stan of The American Prospect is sitting in for him and covering all the news and issues of the day.  She's got some great things planned for the day so be sure to tune in and give her a call!

Adele will joined on the show today by Nayyera Haq of Avicenna Strategy, Angelia Wilson of The University of Manchester, David Roberts of Vox.com, and Rebecca Nelsen of ‘Operatico Politico’.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 11:44 AM |





Friday , June 02, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Michelangelo is taking the day off, but don't worry Adele M. Stan of The American Prospect is sitting in for him and covering all the news and issues of the day.  She's got some great things planned for the day so be sure to tune in and give her a call!

Adele will be joined on the show by Heather “Digby” Parton of Salon and HullabalooPaul Waldman of The Washington Post, and Aaron L. Myers II of ReFormance Art

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 11:16 AM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 