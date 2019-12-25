Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Christmas Day Best-Of Show
Listen to a special best-of program featuring interviews with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) about his book Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America, and Malcolm Nance about his book The Plot to Betray America: How Team Trump Embraced Our Enemies, Compromised Our Security, and How We Can Fix It.
Then, stay tuned for Progress Avengers where SiriusXM Progress’ hosts reflect on 2019 and the decade as we look to 2020.
The Signorile Show will return live on Thursday, with guest host Joe Sudbay.
