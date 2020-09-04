An article in The Atlantic on how Trump called dead soldiers "losers" and "suckers" has caught national attention, adding to the story of Trump’s mistreatment of the military community, such as disparaging former prisoner of war Sen. John McCain and mocking Gold Star families and wounded service members. Veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins me on the show today, to talk about Trump’s attacks and denials, plus more of the latest news.
The controversy surrounding the attacks on the post office and questions about the policies being implemented from the top have put the agency into the spotlight. Postal worker, Muriel Ponder, has worked at the U.S. Postal Service's Denver, Colorado, Processing and Distribution Center for 16 years and wrote in a USA Today op-ed about witnessing the dismantling of mail processing equipment and how the post office is in danger. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her experience.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Trump telling North Carolinians to
vote twice, Trump facing criticism for disparaging military members and
veterans, and his administration’s claims that a vaccine could soon be
available. Joining me today to help us
wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture.
Plus, DC political strategist and frequent SiriusXM Progress guest host, Joe Sudbay, stops by to chat about the week's news.
