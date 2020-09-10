This fall, progressives have the opportunity to make an impact on state and federal elections in Texas. Former congressional representative and presidential candidate, Beto O’Rourke, launched the organization Powered By People to help register Texans to vote and mobilize Democratic Party energy up and down the ballot. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the effort, and comment on the latest revelations about Trump from Bob Woodward’s book and the whistle-blower complaint.
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D
is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help
us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Bombshell revelations in Bob Woodward’s book exposed Trump’s lies and contradictions with coronavirus while whistle-blower complaints illustrate how the Trump administration minimized Russian interference and the threat of white supremacy. House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee member, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), joins me on the show today to talk more about how Trump has been lying to and endangering the American people.
