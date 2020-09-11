Bob Woodward’s book and interview tapes reveal Trump’s duplicity in the pandemic response, dangerous approach to foreign policy, and so much more. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton joins me today to talk about the reactions to the book and more of the latest headlines.
The Trump administration has repeatedly attacked the Census, from challenging it in court to spreading misinformation and fear-mongering to cutting the survey deadline short. Former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee and Census consultant Terri Ann Lowenthal joins me today to talk about the latest with the Census and how to preserve the integrity of the count.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s lies about coronavirus caught on tape, more whistle-blower complaints about the administration minimizing threats from Russia as well as white supremacists, and so much more. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
