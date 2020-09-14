We’re parsing the partisan interests and the lies with the revelation that CNN proposed a weekly show to Trump’s team back in 2016 to the first presidential debate being awarded to FOX to the AP’s latest “both siderism” coverage of the election. Media critic and founder of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert. He joins me on the show to talk about the RNC messaging, latest press coverage and more.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the
release of Bob Woodward’s book to Trump’s rallies to wildfires raging in the
West. John returns to the show today to
talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
