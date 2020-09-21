On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind an enormous legacy. As the political battle over the Supreme Court rages, Chief Strategy Officer and Legal Director of Lambda Legal, Sharon McGowan, joins me on the show today to reflect on her role in the fight for LGBTQ rights and what’s next for the court.
Psychologist and author, Mary Trump, became a household name for her book about her uncle, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. She joins me on the show today to talk about the latest Supreme Court news, the election and her insights in Donald Trump.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the passing
of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, increased attacks on voting and more. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
