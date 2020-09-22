Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Last week, Trump’s announced a “1776 Commission” to promote a “patriotic education” to America’s school children. Journalist, author and expert on the Christian Right, Jeff Sharlet, has delved into the roots of patriotic education and joins me on the show to talk all about the movement.

With Trump and the Republican-led Senate moving forward to barrel ahead and nominate a new Supreme Court justice, progressives are looking to alternative ways to rebalance the court and undo the damage. Director of Take Back the Court, Aaron Belkin, joins me on the show today to talk about what’s at stake and the possibility of adding seats to the Supreme Court.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the administration’s plans to appoint a nominee immediately, and the latest in the struggle to restore voting rights to Florida’s ex-felons. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:03 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 