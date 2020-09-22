Last week, Trump’s announced a “1776 Commission” to promote a “patriotic education” to America’s school children. Journalist, author and expert on the Christian Right, Jeff Sharlet, has delved into the roots of patriotic education and joins me on the show to talk all about the movement.
With Trump and the
Republican-led Senate moving forward to barrel ahead and nominate a new Supreme
Court justice, progressives are looking to alternative ways to rebalance the
court and undo the damage. Director of Take Back the Court, Aaron Belkin, joins me on the show today to talk about what’s at stake and the
possibility of adding seats to the Supreme Court.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the administration’s plans to appoint a nominee immediately, and the latest in the struggle to restore voting rights to Florida’s ex-felons. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
