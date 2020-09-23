Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As we get closer and closer to the election, Trump has been escalating his attacks on the US Census and the US Postal Service. Senior reporter at Mother Jones, Ari Berman, writes about how Trump is trying to lay the groundwork to steal the election. He joins me on the show today to talk more about what’s happening with the Post Office, how Trump is trashing the constitution, and more.

As Trump and the Republicans prepare to ram through a new Supreme Court nominee, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton to talk about the latest developments. She joins me today to talk about the Supreme Court, the election, coronavirus and more of the latest news. 

The nationwide protests against racist attacks on African Americans have permeated politics and culture as the country tries to reckon with its racist heritage. Media makers have been making adjustments, but sometimes hiding from the past rather than exploring it. Associate Professor of Cinema & Media Studies at the College of Staten Island, Racquel Gates, wrote all about these issues in the New York Times and joins me today to talk about it.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:04 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 