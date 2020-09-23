As we get closer and closer to the election, Trump has been escalating his attacks on the US Census and the US Postal Service. Senior reporter at Mother Jones, Ari Berman, writes about how Trump is trying to lay the groundwork to steal the election. He joins me on the show today to talk more about what’s happening with the Post Office, how Trump is trashing the constitution, and more.
As Trump
and the Republicans prepare to ram through a new Supreme Court nominee, we turn
to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton to talk about the latest developments. She joins me today to
talk about the Supreme Court, the election, coronavirus and more of the latest
news.
The nationwide protests against racist attacks on African Americans have permeated politics and culture as the country tries to reckon with its racist heritage. Media makers have been making adjustments, but sometimes hiding from the past rather than exploring it. Associate Professor of Cinema & Media Studies at the College of Staten Island, Racquel Gates, wrote all about these issues in the New York Times and joins me today to talk about it.
