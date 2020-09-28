Senior editor at Forbes, Dan Alexander, has been investigating Trump’s business dealings since his campaign, chronicling how he’s exploited his position as president for financial gain. He wrote about it in his new book, White House, Inc: How Donald Trump Turned the Presidency into a Business, and he joins me on the show today to talk all about the New York Times investigation into Trump’s tax records and more about the president’s financial position and how he managed to pay just $750 in taxes.
When Mart Crowley’s The Boys in the Band brought
stories of gay men’s lives to the theater back in 1968, it made history as a
trailblazing play, and was soon adapted into a movie. After a Tony-award
winning revival on Broadway in 2018, the exciting new film adaptation of The
Boys in the Band comes to Netflix on Tuesday, September 30th.
Grammy Award-winning stage, film, and television actor, Andrew Rannells, who
played Larry on Broadway and in the film joins me today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to the New York Times investigation into Trump’s tax returns to more cases of Coronavirus in parts of the country to gearing up for tomorrow’s presidential debate. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
