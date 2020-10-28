Trump claims the country has “turned the corner” on the pandemic and favors going back to life as normal rather than pushing precautionary measures like mask-wearing and more testing. New York Times bestselling author of The Great Influenza and 1918 pandemic expert, John Barry, wrote an op-ed about the real costs and unknowns of herd immunity and rolling back restrictions too rapidly. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Pat Timmons-Goodson, is running to turn North Carolina’s 8th congressional district blue. She has out-raised her opponent, incumbent Rep. Richard Hudson, and keeps rising in the polls. She joins me on the show today to talk about her campaign, her trailblazing legal career and more from the Tar Heel State.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the Trump administration’s attempts to slash refugee programs, the hundreds of detained children still separated from their families, the presidential candidates’ debate comments and more.
