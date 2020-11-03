SiriusXM’s Progress Channel will be hosting special programming to cover the election all night and into the wee hours of the morning. Fellow SiriusXM Progress host and comedian John Fugelsang, hosts Tell Me Everything (live weeknights 9pmET to midnight) and will be covering the results, inviting special guests and taking calls from listeners as election night unfolds. He joins me on this afternoon to give us a preview of what’s in store.
Both presidential campaigns have focused in on Florida, and the outcome
there could foreshadow results for the entire nation. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL-22), who is on the ground this Election
Day, joins me from the Sunshine State to talk about voting, top issues for
voters, protecting the vote, and more.
Amidst Election Day and
court challenges over ballots, we turn to legal writer Mark Joseph Stern of Slate
to parse the latest voting news and much more.
