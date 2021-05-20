Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Political strategist and host of “State of the States,” Joe Sudbay, guest hosts for Michelangelo all week. Tune in today to hear his interviews with:
- Eric Boehlert, media critic and creator of PressRun.media
- Karina Ruiz, from Arizona Dream Act Coalition
- JD Scholten, senior advisor to the American Economic Liberties Project and former congressional candidate (IA-4)
