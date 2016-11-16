Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier today, President-elect Donald J. Trump denied that his transition was in chaos, and attacked the media for reporting on the firings and infighting and insisting in an early-morning Twitter rant that everything was going “so smoothly.” Yet, despite the delays Mr. Trump has announced some key members of his transition team and has put out a few names for other key posts like Secretary of State. Joining me today to talk all about the Trump transition and what we might expect from a Trump Foreign Policy is Steve Clemons, Washington editor at large for The Atlantic and editor of Atlantic Live.
In recent years, the LGBT movement has made a number of significant gains, from the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell to the Supreme Court’s historic marriage equality decision, but despite these advancements the history of gay life in this country remains poorly understood. In his new book Stand By Me: The Forgotten History of Gay Liberation historian Jim Downs challenges the conventional portrayal of the 1970s as a period of unfettered sex, explaining that this was done in order to explain the outbreak of HIV in the 1980s, and as a result we have severely diluted the history of this important era in the LGBT community. Drawing on a vast trove of untapped records at LGBT community centers in Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia, the book tells the stories of gay people who stood together to create a sense of community and their achievements which would be largely forgotten after the arrival in the early 1980s of HIV/AIDS, which allowed critics to claim that sex was the defining feature of gay liberation. Jim joins me today on the show to talk all about the book and the importance of reclaiming this history.
