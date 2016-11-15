Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Throughout the entire campaign cycle the media continuously blew their coverage of Donald Trump and allowed him to waltz through the Republican Primary and into the General Election; now they’re blowing the Transition to Trump. Joining me today to talk all about the horrible way in which the media is continuing to cover Trump and the threat this poses to our country is senior editor at The New Republic Brian Beutler.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Donald Trump is now our next President, North Carolina’s Anti-LGBTQ Republican Governor Pat McCrory is out of a job, and Californians voted to keep the Death Penalty. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:42 PM
