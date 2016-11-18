Friday, November 18, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Sunday, we learned that that Stephen Bannon, the former Breitbart News chairman will be Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor, and today we found out that President Elect Trump has tapped Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) for Attorney General which has sent shockwaves through Democratic and progressive circles. Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s latest picks and the racist history of Sen. Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III is senior fellow at People For the American Way Peter Montgomery.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump announcing that Stephen Bannon, the former Breitbart News chairman will be his chief strategist and senior counselor and that Sen. Jeff Sessions, Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, and Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) will all also have places in a Trump administration. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
