Thursday, December 22, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
A lot sure has happened this year and as we close the book on 2016 and get ready for the fight that awaits us in 2017 it is good to take a moment and look back on all that has happened in the past twelve months. Joining me today to help us round up and breakdown this year’s news and events is our good friend and frequent guest host Joe Sudbay who will be filling in for me on the show next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday!
2016 sure has been one strange year, from Prince’s shocking death to Donald Trump’s shocking win things could not have gotten controversial, and only one woman is funny enough to break it all down for us. As she does every year the one and only Lizz Winstead will perform in a hilarious one woman take down of the year called, Controversy: A Hilarious, Tragic Review of 2016. The show will be live at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis on Friday, December 30 & Saturday, December 31, and available for pay-per-view online. The title of the show was inspired by Lizz’s musical hero Prince, using the imagery and title of his classic album, Controversy; so if it went down and made headlines in 2016, you can best bet that Lizz has something hilarious and outrageous to say about it and she joins me today on the program to talk all about the crazy year and her upcoming show!
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:16 PM
