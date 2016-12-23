Friday, December 23, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Michelangelo Signorile Show will not be live today, but don't worry we've put together a special 'Best Of' episode featuring interviews with Jane F. McAlevey the author “No Shortcuts”, Sharon Buccino of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Josh Israel of ThinkProgress, Elizabeth F. Schwartz author of “Before I Do”, David Daley author of “Ratf**ked", Willy Wilkinson author of “Born on the Edge of Race and Gender”, Joan Walsh of The Nation, and Josh Harkinson of Mother Jones.
