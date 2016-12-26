Monday, December 26, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Michelangelo Signorile Show will not be live today, but don't worry we've put together a special Best Of' episode featuring interviews with David G. Savage of The Los Angeles Times, Jillian Weiss of the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, Jeet Heer of The New Republic, E. Randol Schoenberg, Jay Michelson of The Daily Beast, Molly Redden of Mother Jones, and Larry McMurtry & Diana Ossana screenwriters of Brokeback Mountain.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 5:00 AM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|