The Michelangelo Signorile Show is not live today but don't worry we've put together a 'Best Of' episode for you featuring interviews with Rick Shenkman author of “Political Animals”, the one and only George Takei on the hit Broadway Musical “Allegiance”, David Gelles author of “Mindful Work”, George Hodgman author of “Bettyville”, David Dayen of The Nation, Carl Safina author of “Beyond Words”, and Brady Carlson author of “Dead Presidents”.
Friday, December 30, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
