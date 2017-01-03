Happy New Year!!! The Michelangelo Signorile Show is back live on the air today!
The 115th United States Congress is now in session and in less than three weeks, it will join with President-elect Donald J. Trump to enact a bigoted and anti-democratic agenda, threatening our values and endangering us all. But that doesn’t mean that we have to sit back and make things easy for them, Americans have the power to resist their dangerous agenda and we can learn a lot about effective strategy from none other than the ‘Tea Party’. Joining me today to talk all about their tactics and how progressives can use them to our advantage is Angel Padilla who is part of a group of former Congressional staffers who have put together a guide called “Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda” which takes a few pages from the Tea Party playbook, focusing on its strategic choices and tactics, while dispensing with its viciousness.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate before the Holidays a lot has happened, from Congress coming back into session to U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor unleashing a bizarre ruling in the waning hours of 2016 that fundamentally alters the balance between medical treatment and religious freedom in the United States. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
