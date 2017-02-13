Monday, February 13, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since taking office, President Trump has retained full ownership of his business empire, and has been receiving a stream of payments from foreign governments, which is prohibited by Article 1, Section 9 of the Constitution and among legal scholars, there isn’t much debate that he is violating the Constitution. However, as noted by Judd Legum the Editor in Chief for ThinkProgress, impeachment is unlikely while Republicans maintain an iron grip on Congress and show little interest in holding Trump accountable for anything, but there is still hope; and he points out that there is an obscure legal tactic that could still be used to hold Trump accountable for illegal acts without involving Congress. Judd joins me today on the show to talk all about the way to hold Trump accountable for violating the Emoluments Clause through the court system.
Over the past century, agriculture around the globe has been radically transformed by new farming methods, feed additives, and social and economic structures, often at the expense of human health. In her new book Chickenizing Farms and Food How Industrial Meat Production Endangers Workers, Animals, and Consumers, Ellen K. Silbergeld, a professor of environmental health sciences, epidemiology, and health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, reveals the unsafe world of big agriculture’s top-down, contract-based factory farming system—and its negative consequences for workers, consumers, and the environment. Ellen joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the complex history of the modern industrial food animal production.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:52 PM
