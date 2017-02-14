Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
At Sunday’s Grammys, Adele took home the top three awards of the night and while accepting her award for album of the year she dedicated a significant portion of her speech to Beyoncé, who was nominated in each of the same categories and lost. Joining me today to talk all about what Adele had to say and how the Recording Academy, just like the Film and Television Academy, has a whiteness problem is Brittney Cooper who is an Assistant Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and Africana Studies at Rutgers University and wrote all about Adele’s speech for Cosmopolitan.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from President Trump’s Muslim Ban losing in Court to his National Security Advisor resigning amidst reports that he lied about his contacts and communication with Russian officials prior to Donald Trump assuming the Oval Office. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
