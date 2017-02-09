Thursday, February 09, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Back in the mid-1990’s, journalist Lisa Dickey traveled to Russia in order to perfect her Russian language skills and ply her trade as a writer. During her stay she trekked across the country from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg, meeting people in the Russian hinterlands, chronicling their personal stories, and making friends in eleven different cities, then coming back again and again to see how their lives had changed over the course of the next 20 years. In her new book Bears in the Streets: Three Journeys Across a Changing Russia she chronicles her travels through Russia over the years and traces the ups and downs of ordinary people’s lives, in the process painting a deeply nuanced portrait of modern Russia. Lisa joins me today on the show to talk all about the book and the dramatic changes going on in Russia from technology to social norms, and how the Russians really feel about Vladimir Putin.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:39 PM
