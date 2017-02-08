Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Throughout his campaign for the Presidency, Donald Trump continued to use Muslims as the boogeymen that justify his nationalistic-authoritarian quest for power; and just like he promised to do on the campaign trail Trump has attempted to implement his ban on Muslims entering the country. However, his blatant disregard of the laws, values, and traditions of our country is causing a massive backlash against him and awakened a multicultural coalition in America determined to resist. Joining me today to talk all about what resistance means in the age of Trump is Wajahat Ali who wrote all about what it means to him as Muslim-American in a recent Op-Ed for The New York Times.
In the two and half weeks since assuming the Oval Office, President Trump has managed to insult some our greatest allies and question many of our global commitments. Joining me today to talk all about President Trump’s foreign policy and the impact it can have on global stability and peace is Steve Clemons is Washington editor at large for The Atlantic and editor of Atlantic Live.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:36 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|