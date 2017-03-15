skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Last
week, in the aftermath of the DOJ and the Dept. of Education revoking the Obama
Administration’s guidance assuring transgender students access to the bathroom
consistent with their gender identity, representatives from GLSEN, the National
Center for Transgender Equality, and Equality Michigan met with Education
Secretary Betsy DeVos discuss the immediate consequences of her decision to
withdraw the guidance. Joining me today
to talk all about the meeting and what can be done to protect transgender
students in our nation’s schools is Eliza Byard the Executive Director of GLSEN which champions safe and affirming
schools for all students.
As
a way to pay for his wall along the southern border and his proposed increase
in military spending, President Trump is reportedly planning to slash the
budget of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and gut federal
funding for NOAA's Sea Grant program. Though hardly a familiar program, Sea
Grant funds important work, supports thousands of scientists and pays for
coastal research through 33 university programs and has benefited both
America’s coastal communities and maritime industries. Joining me today to talk
all about the important work that Sea Grant program funds and the impact that its destruction could have on the environment and economy is Paul S. Anderson the Director of the Maine Sea Grant College Program at the University of Maine.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Throughout his campaign for the Presidency, Donald Trump claimed
that he was the best candidate for the LGBTQ community; but since his
inauguration, from New Hampshire to Wyoming, we have seen a steady assault on
the rights of that very community.
Joining me today to talk all about this Republican war on LGBTQ
Americans and a whole host of other issues is Mark Joseph Stern of Slate who joins us every Tuesday.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Back in March 2016, for the first time ever, the Border
Patrol union broke free of its "long-standing practice" of not
endorsing presidential candidates in the primaries and announced its support
for Donald Trump; and as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown, Trump has
proposed a massive hiring spree of Border Patrol agents. However, there seems to be a big problem with
his plan, and that is that by hiring so many new employees in such a short time
presents serious questions how thoroughly these people will be vetted. Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s
order to hire thousands more Border Patrol and ICE agents and the possible
flood of corruption cases and allegations of excessive use of force that could
appear if these employees are not properly vetted is Bryan Schatz of Mother Jones.
Following the election of Donald Trump to the presidency,
both white nationalists and the Religious Right appear energized and are
gearing up to assert their influence on the American political system.
Both groups vociferous supported Trump’s candidacy during
the campaign and both contingents are thrilled at Trump’s unexpected victory,
as well as the authoritarian bent he’s quickly brought to the executive
branch. However, according to a new report from People For The American Way, Trump is not the sole leader that both
of these cohorts vocally support, and that many of them believe that Russia is
the only one country, and Putin is the only leader, worth emulating. Joining me today to talk all about the report
and how the American Right learned to Love Moscow is the report’s author is Casey Michel, a journalist who has
worked in both the US and the former Soviet Union.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
|