Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Last week, in the aftermath of the DOJ and the Dept. of Education revoking the Obama Administration’s guidance assuring transgender students access to the bathroom consistent with their gender identity, representatives from GLSEN, the National Center for Transgender Equality, and Equality Michigan met with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos discuss the immediate consequences of her decision to withdraw the guidance.  Joining me today to talk all about the meeting and what can be done to protect transgender students in our nation’s schools is Eliza Byard the Executive Director of GLSEN which champions safe and affirming schools for all students. 

As a way to pay for his wall along the southern border and his proposed increase in military spending, President Trump is reportedly planning to slash the budget of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and gut federal funding for NOAA's Sea Grant program. Though hardly a familiar program, Sea Grant funds important work, supports thousands of scientists and pays for coastal research through 33 university programs and has benefited both America’s coastal communities and maritime industries. Joining me today to talk all about the important work that Sea Grant program funds and the impact that its destruction could have on the environment and economy is Paul S. Anderson the Director of the Maine Sea Grant College Program at the University of Maine.


Tuesday, March 14, 2017


Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show



Throughout his campaign for the Presidency, Donald Trump claimed that he was the best candidate for the LGBTQ community; but since his inauguration, from New Hampshire to Wyoming, we have seen a steady assault on the rights of that very community.  Joining me today to talk all about this Republican war on LGBTQ Americans and a whole host of other issues is Mark Joseph Stern of Slate who joins us every Tuesday. 
 


Monday, March 13, 2017


Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Back in March 2016, for the first time ever, the Border Patrol union broke free of its "long-standing practice" of not endorsing presidential candidates in the primaries and announced its support for Donald Trump; and as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown, Trump has proposed a massive hiring spree of Border Patrol agents.  However, there seems to be a big problem with his plan, and that is that by hiring so many new employees in such a short time presents serious questions how thoroughly these people will be vetted.  Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s order to hire thousands more Border Patrol and ICE agents and the possible flood of corruption cases and allegations of excessive use of force that could appear if these employees are not properly vetted is Bryan Schatz of Mother Jones.
 Following the election of Donald Trump to the presidency, both white nationalists and the Religious Right appear energized and are gearing up to assert their influence on the American political system.
Both groups vociferous supported Trump’s candidacy during the campaign and both contingents are thrilled at Trump’s unexpected victory, as well as the authoritarian bent he’s quickly brought to the executive branch.  However, according to a new report from People For The American Way, Trump is not the sole leader that both of these cohorts vocally support, and that many of them believe that Russia is the only one country, and Putin is the only leader, worth emulating.  Joining me today to talk all about the report and how the American Right learned to Love Moscow is the report’s author is Casey Michel, a journalist who has worked in both the US and the former Soviet Union.


