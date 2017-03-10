Friday, March 10, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Back in February, pollsters at the Public Religion Research Institute asked Americans about their impressions of who suffers from religious discrimination in the United States and depending on who was answering, the responses were wildly different. Joining me today to talk all about the study and why white Evangelicals are the only group that sees more discrimination against Christians than Muslims in the United States is Emma Green who covers politics, policy, and religion for The Atlantic.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the current President accusing the past President of tapping his phones during the campaign and House Republicans releasing their health care plan which is becoming known as ‘Trumpcare’. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
