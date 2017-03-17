Friday, March 17, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier this week, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office issued its report on the cost of the Republican ‘Trumpcare’ Bill, and the numbers do not look good for President Trump and Speaker Ryan. Joining me today to talk all about what a disaster ‘Trumpcare’ is and why even many members of the Republican Party can’t even support it is Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) who represents Arizona's 7th Congressional District and serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s second ‘Muslim Ban’ being blocked by the courts to the ongoing fallout from the President’s wiretap claim. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
