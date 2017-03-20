Monday, March 20, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
A lot sure has happened since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation, from the Trump Administration releasing their first budget blueprint to the Presidents second version of his ‘Muslim Ban’ also being blocked by the courts. John returns to the show today to talk all about this and so much more! John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent and the associate editor of The Capital Times, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Since assuming office, President Trump has issued a series of Executive Orders targeting Muslims, refugees, and immigrants; and in the weeks that have followed we have been seeing the fallout of these orders and hearing the stories of the people affected by them - from mothers being separated from the children to American citizens with Muslim sounding names being harassed at our nation’s ports of entry. Joining me today to talk all about the damage that Trump’s immigration policies are having, what can be done to fight them, and to tell his own story of coming to the US as a refugee is Luis Mancheno, who is an Immigration Attorney & Clinical Teaching Fellow in the Kathryn O. Greenberg Immigration Justice Clinic at the Cardozo School of Law of Yeshiva University.
