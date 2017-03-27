Since we last spoke with John Nichols The Nation’s
national-affairs correspondent a lot has happened, Speaker Ryan pulled the
GOP’s Healthcare bill right before the House was to vote on it and we keep
learning more about the ongoing investigation into collusion between the Trump
campaign and Russia. John returns to the
show today to talk all about these stories and so much more!
Monday, March 27, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
It seems that every day we are treated to some new revelation about the connections and possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s administration/campaign and the Russian government. Joining me today to talk all about the latest developments in in this story and his thoughts on where this is all headed is Malcolm Nance, the Executive Director of The Terror Asymmetrics Project on Strategy, Tactics & Radical Ideology (TAPSTRI). Malcolm was a career counterterrorism and intelligence officer for the U.S. government’s Special Operations, Homeland Security, and Intelligence agencies and spent more than two decades on clandestine antiterrorism and counterterrorism intelligence operations in the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans, South Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa in direct support of the Special Operations and Intelligence Community.
