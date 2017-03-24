Friday, March 24, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The House of Representatives is set to vote on the Republican Healthcare bill known as Trumpcare, and it’s not looking good for the President and Speaker Paul Ryan. Joining me today to talk all about what a disaster this bill is and so much more is Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) who represents the 43rd Congressional District of California who serves as the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Financial Services.
On June 6th, Democrats in New Jersey will head to the polls to select their candidate to take on the Republicans in the state’s gubernatorial election on November 7, 2017. New Jersey’s current Republican Governor Chris Christie, who was re-elected to a second term in 2013 is term-limited and cannot thankfully run for a third consecutive term in office. Joining me today to talk all about why he is running for Governor and the importance of Democrats winning back Governor’s mansions across the country is Democratic Candidate Jim Johnson. Jim is a former federal prosecutor, senior U.S. Department of the Treasury official, and chair of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the ongoing investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and the news that Speaker Paul Ryan postponed the vote on his Healthcare Bill as a result of the fact that he appears to lack the votes to get it passed. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:56 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|