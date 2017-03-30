Thursday, March 30, 2017

Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.  Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!

 Back in January, we all witnessed Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of The United States, and while the experience was truly surreal for most of us, you can only imagine what it was like Sec. Hillary Clinton who calmly sat on the dais and watched a man who as a candidate said he would send her to prison take office.  Also in attendance that day was former President George W. Bush, who like Clinton was savaged by Trump during the campaign, and just like the Clinton’s he said he was there to honor the peaceful transfer of power. But, according to three people who were present, Bush gave a brief and interesting assessment of the event after leaving the dais.  Joining me today to talk all about what President Bush allegedly said and a whole host of other juicy stories is Yashar Ali, who is a Contributing Writer to New York Magazine, Mother Jones, and The Daily Beast.

Back in January 1954, Senator Joseph McCarthy was arguably the most powerful member of the Senate, notorious for his anti-Communist witch hunt, but by the end of that year, he had been censured by his colleagues for unbecoming conduct and would never recover his lost prestige; but how was this this dangerous demagogue finally brought down?  In his new book, Ike and McCarthy: Dwight Eisenhower’s Secret Campaign against Joseph McCarthy, acclaimed historian and leading expert on the Eisenhower presidency, David A. Nichols reveals the full story of how this happened and details President Eisenhower covert operation to discredit the senator and mastermind his downfall.  David joins me today on the show to talk all about the book and why behind the scenes, Eisenhower loathed McCarthy.  


Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127

Wednesday, March 29, 2017


Joe Sudbay, a DC-based political consultant with over twenty-five years of experience at both the state and federal level, is sitting in for Michelangelo today. Joe has served as a Deputy Editor at AMERICAblog and AMERICAblog Gay and in February 2009, he became the first blogger credentialed to attend a presidential news conference and was one of five bloggers to conduct the first-ever sit-down interview with President Obama.  In his non-blogging time, Joe works with nonprofit organizations, companies, and campaigns, primarily designing and implementing strategies for dealing with the social networking and online world.  He's got some great things planned for the day so be sure to tune in and give him a call.


