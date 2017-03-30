Back in January, we all witnessed Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of The United States, and while the experience was truly surreal for most of us, you can only imagine what it was like Sec. Hillary Clinton who calmly sat on the dais and watched a man who as a candidate said he would send her to prison take office. Also in attendance that day was former President George W. Bush, who like Clinton was savaged by Trump during the campaign, and just like the Clinton’s he said he was there to honor the peaceful transfer of power. But, according to three people who were present, Bush gave a brief and interesting assessment of the event after leaving the dais. Joining me today to talk all about what President Bush allegedly said and a whole host of other juicy stories is Yashar Ali, who is a Contributing Writer to New York Magazine, Mother Jones, and The Daily Beast.
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
