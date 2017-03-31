Friday, March 31, 2017
Back in 2015, Republicans in the Texas attempted to push over 20 anti-LGBTQ bills through the state legislature, however they were met by the amazing activists in Texas who impressively beat back the vast majority of the bills, which was by no means an easy feat. Now, this legislative session religious zealots are once again seizing upon the issue of “religious liberty” to promote a license to discriminate against queer people in a broad array of areas in the Lone Star state. Joining me today to talk all about this latest ‘Avalanche’ of Anti-LGBTQ Bills in Texas, what is being done to fight them, and how you can help is Kathy Miller the President & Executive Director of The Texas Freedom Network and Texas Freedom Network Education Fund, one of the great groups on the ground in Texas fighting for equality and civil rights!
The release of the film The Boys in the Band in 1970 was revolutionary for the American film industry as it was among the first major motion pictures to revolve around gay characters and offered a fictional but frank presentation of gay men in Manhattan. The film was based on Mart Crowley’s hit Off-Broadway play from 1968, and is often cited as a milestone in the history of queer cinema. Joining me today to talk all about the film, its importance, and the collection of scholarly examinations of the film that he edited titled The Boys in the Band: Flashpoints of Cinema, History, and Queer Politics is Matt Bell, who is an associate professor of English at Bridgewater State University, where he teaches courses in American literature, film, and queer studies.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with President Trump going nuclear on the Freedom Caucus and his former National Security Advisor seeking an immunity deal for his testimony about possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
