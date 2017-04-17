Monday, April 17, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Michelangelo Is Back & LIVE On The Air Today!!!
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, Donald Trump launched military strikes in both Syria and Afghanistan; and his administration is hinting at a change in policy towards North Korea. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Since launching his campaign for President, Donald Trump has chosen to surround himself with some very controversial people with some very questionable ties to foreign governments and groups, like Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn who have both left Trump’s team when the extent of their foreign entanglements came to light. However, unlike Manafort and Flynn, there is one advisor who Trump continues to employ despite a parade of evidence tying him to Nazi-linked symbols, far-right politics and anti-Semitic political parties. Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s national security aide and counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka, his fascist affiliations, and the GOP’s history of cozying up to authoritarians is Money in Politics Reporter for The Huffington Post, Paul Blumenthal.
