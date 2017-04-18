Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the Trump Era, now more than ever, we’re learning elections count and they count not just on the national level but also at the state and city levels. Last week, we saw an historic win in what many may have been thought as an unlikely place, with two candidates who ran for the Assembly in Anchorage, Alaska becoming the cities first openly gay public officials. Joining me today is one of those Assemblymen, Felix Rivera, to talk about his historic win and how we should be taking even the smallest victories and using that momentum for the resistance nationwide.
When Doaa Al Zamel was 19 years old, she became one of the more than 5 million Syrians forced by a brutal civil war to flee their homeland. Trusting her life in the hands of smugglers she attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea to seek asylum in Europe only to barley survive a horrific shipwreck and save the life of a toddler in the process before finally resettling in Sweden. Doaa’s story is an eye-opening tale that sheds light on the most pressing humanitarian crisis of our time and in her new book A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea Melissa Fleming who is the chief spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) tells this true story and paints a vivid, unforgettable portrait of the triumph of the human spirit against all odds. Melissa joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and ongoing refugee crisis in Syria.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from a Federal Judge ruling that Texas designed its Voter ID Law to discriminate against minorities to the Justice Department withdrawing litigation over North Carolina’s HB2. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
