Thursday, April 27, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Tuesday night, House Republicans introduced an amendment to their Trumpcare plan, which failed to get a vote on the Floor last month. The amendment allows states to opt-out of popular provisions in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Protections for preexisting conditions and requirements that insurers cover basic services like maternity care, cancer screenings, and addiction treatment could be taken away. In addition, the Republicans’ amendment even exempts Members of Congress and their staff, ensuring they will keep these ACA protections. Joining me today to talk all about this latest version of the failed Trumpcare plan and much more is Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) who represents Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump appeared on a panel with Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany; Christine Lagarde, director of the International Monetary Fund; Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland; and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in Berlin to discuss issues facing women entrepreneurs. During the event, Ivanka was met with boos and hisses when she described her father as a supporter of women’s workplace ambitions and a champion of families. Joining me today to talk all about what happened in Berlin, the controversy it cause and why she feels Ivanka is fairytale princess dressed up in false feminism, spinning a yarn of beneficent patriarchy is Adele M. Stan who is a columnist for The American Prospect.
Back in 1975, when the news broke that the city of New York was on the brink of fiscal collapse, few people could believe that the country’s largest metropolis was about to fail. Yet the city was indeed billions of dollars in the red, with no way to pay back its debts, which provided both bankers and conservative politicians the opportunity to use the situation to back up their claims that social liberalism, which New York famously exemplified, was unworkable and would ultimately allow them to push their own agenda. In her new book Fear City: New York’s Fiscal Crisis and the Rise of Austerity Politics historian Kim Phillips-Fein tells the remarkable story of this crisis and shows how the brush with bankruptcy permanently transformed New York and in the process reshaped ideas about government across America. Kim joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the origins of the politics of austerity.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:52 PM
