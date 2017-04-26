Wednesday, April 26, 2017
On Saturday, members of the Washington Press Corp. will gather for the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner, which is also traditionally attended by the sitting President. However, in a buck to tradition, Trump has announced that he will not be attending and will be holding a rally the same night, meaning some reporters will have to skip their own professional event to cover his. While this slam is not anything surprising to anyone who followed Trump’s campaign where he continuously called the press “dishonest” and “scum” while vowing to somehow “open up our libel laws” to weaken the First Amendment. Furthermore, since taking office, he has dismissed unfavorable coverage as “fake news” and described the mainstream media as “the enemy of the American people”, but is this all just theater? Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s fake war on the fake news is Ben Schreckinger who is a staff writer for Politico Magazine where he covers national politics.
Barack Obama’s election in 2008 was a watershed moment in American history that inspired progressives and enraged conservatives. Yet despite being elected in the midst of multiple crises—a Wall Street meltdown that imperiled the global economy and American troops entangled in two foreign wars—President Obama was able to stabilized the economy and restore America’s prestige on the global stage, but if you were to ask a right-winger they would likely tell you he was the worst President in American history, and would then attempt to back up that claim with a string of lies, disinformation, and conspiracy theories. In his book The Best Worst President: What the Right Gets Wrong About Barack Obama veteran campaigner and political analyst Mark Hannah systematically debunks all these attempts to negate President’ Obama’s accomplishments and damage his reputation and he joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the Obama administration’s most surprising and underappreciated triumphs.
