Friday, April 07, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Over the course of the past few decades the LGBTQ community in the US has made great strides towards equality despite the best attempts of conservative activist and politicians, but how can we truly measure this progress and learn from it to inform the fights of the future? In their new book LGBTQ Stats: LGBTQ People By The Numbers David Deschamps and Bennet Singer chronicle and analyze the ongoing LGBTQ revolution by providing the critical statistics and data to measure this progress. The book is and invaluable resource for activists, journalists, lawmakers, and the general population who want the facts and figures on LGBTQ lives in the twenty-first century and Bennet joins me on the show today to talk all about the book.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with senate Democrats filibustering Judge Gorsuch and President Trump launching airstrikes in Syria. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for TheDaily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:00 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|