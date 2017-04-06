Michelangelo is back and LIVE on the air today 3pm ET / 12pm PT
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Throughout the course of Barack Obama’s Presidency, the GOP held more than 50 futile votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and both Speaker Ryan and President Trump vowed last year that Obamacare would quickly become history if Republicans controlled both Congress and the White House. However, as we saw last month, this like many of the GOP’s promises was not based in reality and we all got to witness one of the first huge fails of the Trump administration when their dream of repealing and replacing Obamacare was destroyed by members of their own Party. Joining me today to talk all about how the Republican Party is no longer able to control their own far-right wing and why they have no one else to blame for this other than themselves is David Daley, the author of “Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count”, a senior fellow at FairVote, and the former editor in chief of Salon, who wrote all about the reasons behind the Trumpcare fail in a great piece for The Washington Post last week.
Thursday, April 06, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
