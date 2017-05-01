Monday, May 01, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Back in the fall of 2016, Distinguished Professor of History at American University Allan J. Lichtman, who has correctly forecasted thirty years of presidential outcomes, made headlines when he predicted that Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton and win the presidential election. Now, in his new book The Case for Impeachment he lays out in clear, nonpartisan terms, the reasons Congress could remove Trump from the Oval Office. From the Presidents ties to Russia and his financial conflicts of interest, to his abuse of executive authority, Allan J. Lichtman joins me on the show today to talk about the book and the case for impeaching the 45th president of the United States.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, Republicans are trying to revive their terrible healthcare bill and we learned that the President of the United States has a very flimsy understanding of the our country’s history. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Dorian’s Closet is a new musical based on the life of the legendary female impersonator Dorian Corey. The story is a fictionalized account of Dorian’s life and what leads to the discovery of a mummified body in her Harlem apartment after her death in the early 1990s. Confronted with ridicule and prejudice, Dorian persisted in her life-long quest for love and fame. From Dorian’s early days in New York City, through her rise to height of the Harlem ball scene and Mother of the House of Corey, “Dorian’s Closet” takes us on a musical journey that explores just how far we will go to make our dreams a reality. Joining me today to talk all about the play and the life and times of Dorian Corey is Richard Mailman who wrote the play.
"Dorian's Closet" is scheduled to run through May 14th at the Horowitz Center, at Howard Community College, for more information go to repstage.org.
