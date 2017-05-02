Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last Tuesday night, House Republicans introduced an amendment to their Trumpcare plan, which failed to get a vote on the Floor last month. The amendment would allow states to opt-out of popular provisions in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Protections for preexisting conditions and requirements that insurers cover basic services like maternity care, cancer screenings, and addiction treatment could be taken away. In addition, the Republicans’ amendment even exempts Members of Congress and their staff, ensuring they will keep these ACA protections. Joining me today to talk all about this latest version of the failed Trumpcare plan and much more is Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) who represents Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.
During his campaign for President, Donald Trump claimed that he would be best candidate for LGBTQ Americans, but since taking office his administration has done nothing but roll back many of the hard earned protections that LGBTQ have gained over the past few years. However, it seems that even in the face of this reality and the Republican Party’s history of attacking the rights of LGBTQ Americans there are still some members of the community that ignore this and continue to support them. Joining me today to talk all about gay conservatives and the current split developing among them between the new Alt-Right Gays and the older Log Cabin variety is Scott Bixby who is a weekend editor for The Daily Beast and wrote all about a recent event at the Metropolitan Republican Club in New York where this split was on full display.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court blocking a conservative attempt to hobble the Fair Housing Act to the West Virginia Supreme Court debating whether an anti-gay hate crime is really a hate crime. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
