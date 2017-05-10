On Tuesday, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, citing his handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email use. The move has sent shockwaves through the country with many people questioning the Presidents motives as Comey had been leading an investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the presidential election. Joining me today to talk all about the President’s decision to fire Director Comey and the calls for an independent investigation and prosecutor in the Trump-Russia collusion case is Congressman Ted Deutch (D-FL) who represents Florida's 22nd Congressional District.
In today’s world of ubiquitous networked communication, you’re every web search, cellphone chat, and click on social media is monitored by a myriad of entities; and while we might know that our online activity is routinely surveilled, we often don’t know how our data is used to generate an algorithmic world that is separate from our own. In his new book We Are Data: Algorithms and the Making of Our Digital Selves John Cheney-Lippold explains how these complex configurations of data are gathered and used to determine everything from the news we get, the ads we see, the information accessible to us and even who our friends are. John joins me on the show today to talk all about the book, how algorithms work and impact our lives… and how we can resist their influence.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
