Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

On Sunday evening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made an unannounced appearance on Facebook live to sign a bill banning “sanctuary cities” in the state, and allowing law enforcements officials to demand to see anyone’s papers that they think may be in the country without proper documentation.  The late night signing was attempt by the Governor to avoid demonstrations opponents planned for later in the week when they thought he was going to put his signature on the legislation.  While Abbott’s spokesman said he was just trying to reach a wide audience, critics called him “cowardly” for springing the signing without notice.  Joining me today to talk all about the law and the impact it will have on Latinos and immigrants is Mario A. Carrillo who is the Communications Director for Voto Latino. 

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from President Trump signing his ‘religious liberty’ Executive Order to House Republicans passing their latest version of Trumpcare in the chamber.  Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.


Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 3:18 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 