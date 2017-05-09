On Sunday evening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made an unannounced appearance on Facebook live to sign a bill banning “sanctuary cities” in the state, and allowing law enforcements officials to demand to see anyone’s papers that they think may be in the country without proper documentation. The late night signing was attempt by the Governor to avoid demonstrations opponents planned for later in the week when they thought he was going to put his signature on the legislation. While Abbott’s spokesman said he was just trying to reach a wide audience, critics called him “cowardly” for springing the signing without notice. Joining me today to talk all about the law and the impact it will have on Latinos and immigrants is Mario A. Carrillo who is the Communications Director for Voto Latino.
Tuesday, May 09, 2017
