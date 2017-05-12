Friday, May 12, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier this morning, President Trump took to twitter to issue a thinly veiled threat to former FBI Director James Comey, saying “James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” This threat, coupled with Comey’s sudden dismissal has led some in the FBI to believe that Trump has essentially declared war on the FBI, as one anonymous FBI official recently told the Washington Post, and that there will be a concerted effort within the department to respond over time in kind. Joining me today to talk all about the hornets’ nest that the President has kicked and how members of the FBI are threatening to go to war with the president is Zack Beauchamp who is a Senior Reporter for Vox.com.
Starting Monday, The Dean Obeidallah Show will now be airing exclusively on SiriusXM Progress every weekday from 6-9pmET, and everyone here on the Progress team is so excited to have Dean join the lineup and bring his perspective to the amazing discussions we all regularly have on this channel. Dean joins me on the show today to talk all about his show, the move to Progress, and so much more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with former acting Attorney General Yates testifying before Congress and the President firing the Director of the FBI. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
