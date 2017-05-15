Monday, May 15, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Saturday, just after 9 p.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia, several dozen tiki torch-wielding protesters gathered in Charlottesville’s Lee Park chanting “You will not replace us,” “Russia is our friend,” and “Blood and soil” to protests the Charlottesville City Council’s vote to remove and sell the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Joining me today to talk all about the cities decision to remove its monument honoring the leader of the Confederate army and this weekend’s protests is Allison Wrabel who is a reporter for The Daily Progress, Charlottesville's daily newspaper, who was on the ground in Lee park Saturday night to witness the protest.
As the fight against ISIS continues, President Trump recently approved the arming of Kurdish forces in Syria despite opposition from Turkey who view those fighters as terrorists because of their connection to Kurdish groups in Turkey that want to create their own independent state within the nation’s borders. However, despite the need to maintain Turkish support in the fight against ISIS, the move is viewed as necessary by the Trump administration for the offensive to retake Raqqa, the northeast Syrian city that ISIS considers its capital. But even if ISIS is defeated on the ground in Syria, will that mean the end of the group and its dangerous ideology? In their new book Hacking ISIS: How to Destroy the Cyber Jihad career counter terrorism and intelligence officer Malcolm Nance and terrorism media and cyber warfare expert Chris Sampson map out the cyberspace level tactics of ISIS to explain how they spread their propaganda and recruit vulnerable young people, and what can be done to win the battle against ISIS online. Malcolm has over 33 years of experience in combating radical extremism for the U.S. government’s Special Operations, Homeland Security, and Intelligence agencies, and he is the Executive Director of The Terror Asymmetrics Project on Strategy, Tactics & Radical Ideology (TAPSTRI) and is the other of several books including The Plot to Hack America: How Putin’s Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election and he returns to the show today to talk all about his latest book Hacking ISIS: How to Destroy the Cyber Jihad and so much more.
