Monday, May 22, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Michelangelo is BACK!!!
Next week, The Texas Legislature end of its session, and are seeing lawmakers there scrambling to approve several measures which have sparked outrage in both the Lone Star State and the entire country. Joining me today to talk all about the end of the Texas legislative session and the dangerous bills being voted on is Texas based Journalist and Editor for OutSmart Magazine in Houston John Wright.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from President Trump giving classified intel to the Russians to increasing calls for his impeachment. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:58 PM
