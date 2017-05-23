Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier today, President Trump unveiled his budget proposal which calls slashing $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim Education, healthcare, and assistance programs for the poor while pouring more money into our already bloated military budget. Joining me today to talk all about how Trump’s proposed budget would impact America’s students and higher education is Randi Weingarten the president of the 1.6 million-member American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO, which represents teachers, paraprofessionals, school-related personnel, nurses and other healthcare professionals, and local, state and federal government employees.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision holding that two congressional districts in North Carolina were racially gerrymandered in violation of the Constitution and Nevada’s Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a bill prohibiting mental health professionals in the state from attempting to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
